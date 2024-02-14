Return Trends At Colefax Group (LON:CFX) Aren't Appealing

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So, when we ran our eye over Colefax Group's (LON:CFX) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Colefax Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = UK£8.7m ÷ (UK£74m - UK£23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, Colefax Group has an ROCE of 17%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Consumer Durables industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Colefax Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Colefax Group.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 17% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 57% in that time. 17% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Colefax Group has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

In Conclusion...

The main thing to remember is that Colefax Group has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 40% return if they held over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Colefax Group does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

