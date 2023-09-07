Return Trends At Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Aren't Appealing

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Compass Minerals International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.059 = US$87m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$246m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Compass Minerals International has an ROCE of 5.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Compass Minerals International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Compass Minerals International.

What Can We Tell From Compass Minerals International's ROCE Trend?

We're a bit concerned with the trends, because the business is applying 28% less capital than it was five years ago and returns on that capital have stayed flat. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. Not only that, but the low returns on this capital mentioned earlier would leave most investors unimpressed.

The Bottom Line On Compass Minerals International's ROCE

Overall, we're not ecstatic to see Compass Minerals International reducing the amount of capital it employs in the business. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 45% in the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Compass Minerals International has the makings of a multi-bagger.

