Return Trends At Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Aren't Appealing

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Consolidated Edison:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = US$2.9b ÷ (US$64b - US$6.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Consolidated Edison has an ROCE of 5.1%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 5.0%.

In the above chart we have measured Consolidated Edison's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Consolidated Edison here for free.

So How Is Consolidated Edison's ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Consolidated Edison. The company has employed 32% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.1%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On Consolidated Edison's ROCE

In summary, Consolidated Edison has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And with the stock having returned a mere 34% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

