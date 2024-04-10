Return Trends At Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DAYANG) Aren't Appealing

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:DAYANG) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM331m ÷ (RM2.5b - RM435m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.8% generated by the Energy Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd .

What Can We Tell From Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's ROCE Trend?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 16% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 49% in that time. Since 16% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

One more thing to note, even though ROCE has remained relatively flat over the last five years, the reduction in current liabilities to 17% of total assets, is good to see from a business owner's perspective. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 103% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd that we think you should be aware of.

