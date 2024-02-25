The Return Trends At DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Look Promising

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for DocuSign:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$53m ÷ (US$3.3b - US$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, DocuSign has an ROCE of 4.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 7.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DocuSign compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for DocuSign .

What Can We Tell From DocuSign's ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that DocuSign is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 4.6%, which is always encouraging. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 66% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

Our Take On DocuSign's ROCE

As discussed above, DocuSign appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for DocuSign you'll probably want to know about.

