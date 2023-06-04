The Return Trends At Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Look Promising

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Dropbox:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$352m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Dropbox has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Software industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Dropbox compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Dropbox.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Dropbox Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Dropbox is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 19% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Dropbox is utilizing 166% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 38%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

What We Can Learn From Dropbox's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Dropbox has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And since the stock has fallen 21% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Dropbox (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

