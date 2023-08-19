The Return Trends At Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Look Promising

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Elevance Health's (NYSE:ELV) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Elevance Health, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$9.4b ÷ (US$109b - US$42b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Elevance Health has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.5% generated by the Healthcare industry.

In the above chart we have measured Elevance Health's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Elevance Health Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Elevance Health. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 14%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 36%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Elevance Health thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Elevance Health can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 85% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

