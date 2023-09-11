The Return Trends At ES Ceramics Technology Berhad (KLSE:ESCERAM) Look Promising

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at ES Ceramics Technology Berhad (KLSE:ESCERAM) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for ES Ceramics Technology Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM26m ÷ (RM299m - RM104m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

Thus, ES Ceramics Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Building industry average of 7.4% it's much better.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how ES Ceramics Technology Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From ES Ceramics Technology Berhad's ROCE Trend?

The trends we've noticed at ES Ceramics Technology Berhad are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 13%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 299%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 35% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, ES Ceramics Technology Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 155% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if ES Ceramics Technology Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with ES Ceramics Technology Berhad (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

