The Return Trends At Far East Group (Catalist:5TJ) Look Promising

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Far East Group (Catalist:5TJ) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Far East Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = S$1.5m ÷ (S$115m - S$41m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Far East Group has an ROCE of 2.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Far East Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Far East Group has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Far East Group has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 2.0% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Far East Group has remained flat over the period. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 36% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line On Far East Group's ROCE

As discussed above, Far East Group appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Given the stock has declined 19% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

