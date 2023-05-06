The Return Trends At Focus Lumber Berhad (KLSE:FLBHD) Look Promising

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Focus Lumber Berhad (KLSE:FLBHD) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Focus Lumber Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = RM31m ÷ (RM197m - RM4.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Focus Lumber Berhad has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.5% generated by the Forestry industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Focus Lumber Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Focus Lumber Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Focus Lumber Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 107% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From Focus Lumber Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Focus Lumber Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 41% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Focus Lumber Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Focus Lumber Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

