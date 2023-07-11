The Return Trends At Fraser and Neave (SGX:F99) Look Promising

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Fraser and Neave (SGX:F99) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fraser and Neave is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = S$128m ÷ (S$5.1b - S$587m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Fraser and Neave has an ROCE of 2.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Fraser and Neave's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 2.9%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 25% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Fraser and Neave thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 12%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Fraser and Neave has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And since the stock has fallen 37% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

