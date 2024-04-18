The Return Trends At Genting Berhad (KLSE:GENTING) Look Promising

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Genting Berhad (KLSE:GENTING) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Genting Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.089 = RM8.6b ÷ (RM107b - RM10b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Genting Berhad has an ROCE of 8.9%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 6.0% generated by the Hospitality industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Genting Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Genting Berhad .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Genting Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 29% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line On Genting Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Genting Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And since the stock has fallen 23% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

