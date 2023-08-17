The Return Trends At Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Look Promising

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Geospace Technologies' (NASDAQ:GEOS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Geospace Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = US$2.6m ÷ (US$146m - US$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Geospace Technologies has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Geospace Technologies' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Geospace Technologies is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 2.0% on their capital employed. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 27%. Geospace Technologies could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

What We Can Learn From Geospace Technologies' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Geospace Technologies has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And since the stock has fallen 37% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

