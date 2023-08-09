The Return Trends At Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Look Promising

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Hillman Solutions' (NASDAQ:HLMN) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Hillman Solutions is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.027 = US$60m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$254m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Hillman Solutions has an ROCE of 2.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hillman Solutions compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the ROCE isn't as high as some other companies out there, it's great to see it's on the up. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last four years, the ROCE has climbed 128% in that same time. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Hillman Solutions is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last year the stock has only returned 0.1% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

