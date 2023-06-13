The Return Trends At Hong Leong Industries Berhad (KLSE:HLIND) Look Promising

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Hong Leong Industries Berhad (KLSE:HLIND) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Hong Leong Industries Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = RM409m ÷ (RM2.8b - RM547m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Hong Leong Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 7.7% generated by the Industrials industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hong Leong Industries Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Hong Leong Industries Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Hong Leong Industries Berhad are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 18%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 43% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Hong Leong Industries Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Hong Leong Industries Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Hong Leong Industries Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 2.7% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Hong Leong Industries Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

