The Return Trends At HSS Engineers Berhad (KLSE:HSSEB) Look Promising

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at HSS Engineers Berhad (KLSE:HSSEB) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for HSS Engineers Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = RM26m ÷ (RM393m - RM135m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, HSS Engineers Berhad has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Construction industry average of 5.4% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured HSS Engineers Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering HSS Engineers Berhad here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at HSS Engineers Berhad. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 108%. The company is now earning RM0.1 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, HSS Engineers Berhad appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 35% less capital to run its operation. HSS Engineers Berhad may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 34% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line On HSS Engineers Berhad's ROCE

From what we've seen above, HSS Engineers Berhad has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And since the stock has fallen 14% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

HSS Engineers Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for HSS Engineers Berhad that you might be interested in.

