The Return Trends At IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Look Promising

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for IBEX, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$41m ÷ (US$295m - US$74m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, IBEX has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Professional Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for IBEX compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering IBEX here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

The fact that IBEX is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 19% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, IBEX is utilizing 344% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 25%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line On IBEX's ROCE

Overall, IBEX gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 14% in the last three years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

