The Return Trends At ILB Group Berhad (KLSE:ILB) Look Promising

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at ILB Group Berhad (KLSE:ILB) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ILB Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0024 = RM622k ÷ (RM277m - RM14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, ILB Group Berhad has an ROCE of 0.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Logistics industry average of 4.5%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for ILB Group Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how ILB Group Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that ILB Group Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. Additionally, the business is utilizing 38% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. ILB Group Berhad could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

Our Take On ILB Group Berhad's ROCE

In the end, ILB Group Berhad has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

