The Return Trends At Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA) Look Promising

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad (KLSE:JTIASA) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM226m ÷ (RM2.1b - RM139m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 4.9% generated by the Forestry industry.

See our latest analysis for Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad

roce

In the above chart we have measured Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad.

What Can We Tell From Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Shareholders will be relieved that Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad has broken into profitability. The company now earns 12% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. On top of that, what's interesting is that the amount of capital being employed has remained steady, so the business hasn't needed to put any additional money to work to generate these higher returns. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

Story continues

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 6.8%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a staggering 125% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Jaya Tiasa Holdings Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.