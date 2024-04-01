The Return Trends At Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:KSENG) Look Promising

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:KSENG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = RM153m ÷ (RM3.0b - RM168m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad has an ROCE of 5.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 7.3%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 146% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Keck Seng (Malaysia) Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 32% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

