Return Trends At Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Aren't Appealing

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Keg Royalties Income Fund:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = CA$33m ÷ (CA$259m - CA$1.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Keg Royalties Income Fund has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Hospitality industry average of 10% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Keg Royalties Income Fund's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Keg Royalties Income Fund, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

There hasn't been much to report for Keg Royalties Income Fund's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Keg Royalties Income Fund to be a multi-bagger going forward.

What We Can Learn From Keg Royalties Income Fund's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Keg Royalties Income Fund's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And with the stock having returned a mere 5.4% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Keg Royalties Income Fund (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

