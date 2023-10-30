Return Trends At Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Aren't Appealing

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Kingfisher (LON:KGF), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Kingfisher:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = UK£741m ÷ (UK£12b - UK£3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Kingfisher has an ROCE of 8.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kingfisher compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Kingfisher.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Kingfisher's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 8.2% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 21% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From Kingfisher's ROCE

In conclusion, Kingfisher has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Kingfisher has the makings of a multi-bagger.

