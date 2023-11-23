Return Trends At KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) Aren't Appealing

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on KPJ Healthcare Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = RM451m ÷ (RM7.2b - RM1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, KPJ Healthcare Berhad has an ROCE of 7.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 12%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for KPJ Healthcare Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

The Trend Of ROCE

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at KPJ Healthcare Berhad. The company has employed 69% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 7.6%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, KPJ Healthcare Berhad has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 30% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

