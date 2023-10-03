The Return Trends At Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Look Promising

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Lifeway Foods is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$9.4m ÷ (US$72m - US$12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Lifeway Foods has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Food industry.

See our latest analysis for Lifeway Foods

roce

In the above chart we have measured Lifeway Foods' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Shareholders will be relieved that Lifeway Foods has broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 16%, which is always encouraging. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. So while we're happy that the business is more efficient, just keep in mind that could mean that going forward the business is lacking areas to invest internally for growth. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Lifeway Foods has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 301% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Lifeway Foods can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, Lifeway Foods does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Lifeway Foods may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.