The Return Trends At Malpac Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MALPAC) Look Promising

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Malpac Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MALPAC) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Malpac Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = RM4.5m ÷ (RM183m - RM9.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Malpac Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 2.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 5.8%.

KLSE:MALPAC Return on Capital Employed January 11th 2024

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Malpac Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Malpac Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Malpac Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

While the ROCE isn't as high as some other companies out there, it's great to see it's on the up. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 258% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 5.2%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

Our Take On Malpac Holdings Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Malpac Holdings Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a solid 42% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Malpac Holdings Berhad (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

