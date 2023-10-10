Return Trends At Marston's (LON:MARS) Aren't Appealing

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Marston's (LON:MARS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Marston's is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = UK£122m ÷ (UK£2.5b - UK£287m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

Thus, Marston's has an ROCE of 5.5%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 6.1% average generated by the Hospitality industry.

In the above chart we have measured Marston's' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Marston's.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Marston's Tell Us?

Over the past five years, Marston's' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So don't be surprised if Marston's doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Marston's isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 68% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Marston's (at least 2 which are concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

