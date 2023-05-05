Return Trends At Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Aren't Appealing

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Middlesex Water, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$46m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$96m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Middlesex Water has an ROCE of 4.6%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Middlesex Water's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Middlesex Water's ROCE Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Middlesex Water in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 4.6% and the business has deployed 56% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On Middlesex Water's ROCE

As we've seen above, Middlesex Water's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Since the stock has gained an impressive 86% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Middlesex Water (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about.

