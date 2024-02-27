The Return Trends At NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Look Promising

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for NextEra Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = US$10b ÷ (US$177b - US$28b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, NextEra Energy has an ROCE of 6.7%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 4.6% generated by the Electric Utilities industry, it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NextEra Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering NextEra Energy for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For NextEra Energy Tell Us?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 6.7%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 74%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at NextEra Energy thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, NextEra Energy has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Considering the stock has delivered 31% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with NextEra Energy (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

