The Return Trends At Nextgreen Global Berhad (KLSE:NGGB) Look Promising

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Nextgreen Global Berhad (KLSE:NGGB) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Nextgreen Global Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = RM21m ÷ (RM440m - RM67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Nextgreen Global Berhad has an ROCE of 5.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 7.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Nextgreen Global Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Nextgreen Global Berhad Tell Us?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 5.5%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 195%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Nextgreen Global Berhad has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Nextgreen Global Berhad (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

