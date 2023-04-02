The Return Trends At Nordwest Handel (FRA:NWX) Look Promising

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Nordwest Handel (FRA:NWX) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Nordwest Handel is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = €19m ÷ (€340m - €226m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Nordwest Handel has an ROCE of 17%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 16% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Nordwest Handel's ROCE against it's prior returns.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Nordwest Handel. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 17%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 28% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Another thing to note, Nordwest Handel has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 66%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Nordwest Handel has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Considering the stock has delivered 13% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

