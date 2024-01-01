Return Trends At Ocean Wilsons Holdings (LON:OCN) Aren't Appealing

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Ocean Wilsons Holdings (LON:OCN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Ocean Wilsons Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.085 = US$110m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$152m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Ocean Wilsons Holdings has an ROCE of 8.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Infrastructure industry average of 9.8%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ocean Wilsons Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Ocean Wilsons Holdings Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at Ocean Wilsons Holdings, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Ocean Wilsons Holdings in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. This probably explains why Ocean Wilsons Holdings is paying out 45% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

The Bottom Line

We can conclude that in regards to Ocean Wilsons Holdings' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And with the stock having returned a mere 35% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Ocean Wilsons Holdings that we think you should be aware of.

