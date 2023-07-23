Return Trends At Ocean Wilsons Holdings (LON:OCN) Aren't Appealing

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Ocean Wilsons Holdings (LON:OCN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Ocean Wilsons Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = US$110m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$153m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Ocean Wilsons Holdings has an ROCE of 8.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Infrastructure industry average of 8.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Ocean Wilsons Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Ocean Wilsons Holdings, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Ocean Wilsons Holdings doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. This probably explains why Ocean Wilsons Holdings is paying out 44% of its income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

Our Take On Ocean Wilsons Holdings' ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Ocean Wilsons Holdings' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And with the stock having returned a mere 11% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Ocean Wilsons Holdings that you might find interesting.

