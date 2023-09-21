Return Trends At Oceana Group (JSE:OCE) Aren't Appealing

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Oceana Group's (JSE:OCE) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Oceana Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = R1.4b ÷ (R13b - R3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Oceana Group has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Food industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Oceana Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Oceana Group.

What Can We Tell From Oceana Group's ROCE Trend?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 14% and the business has deployed 44% more capital into its operations. 14% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Oceana Group has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

The main thing to remember is that Oceana Group has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And given the stock has only risen 20% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So to determine if Oceana Group is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Oceana Group (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

While Oceana Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

