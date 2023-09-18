The Return Trends At Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Look Promising

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Patterson Companies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$289m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

Thus, Patterson Companies has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.5% generated by the Healthcare industry.

In the above chart we have measured Patterson Companies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Patterson Companies.

The Trend Of ROCE

Patterson Companies has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 95%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 24% less capital than it was five years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Bottom Line On Patterson Companies' ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Patterson Companies has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Since the stock has only returned 39% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Patterson Companies we've found 3 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

