The Return Trends At Perak Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PRKCORP) Look Promising

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Perak Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:PRKCORP) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Perak Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM53m ÷ (RM518m - RM208m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Perak Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Infrastructure industry average of 13% it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Perak Corporation Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Perak Corporation Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. While the business is profitable now, it used to be incurring losses on invested capital five years ago. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 31%. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 40%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Perak Corporation Berhad has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 65% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Perak Corporation Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Perak Corporation Berhad that you might be interested in.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

