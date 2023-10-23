Return Trends At Perak Transit Berhad (KLSE:PTRANS) Aren't Appealing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Perak Transit Berhad (KLSE:PTRANS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Perak Transit Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.081 = RM96m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Perak Transit Berhad has an ROCE of 8.1%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.7% generated by the Transportation industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Perak Transit Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important.

So How Is Perak Transit Berhad's ROCE Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Perak Transit Berhad in recent years. The company has employed 191% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 8.1%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, while Perak Transit Berhad has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 87% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Perak Transit Berhad (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

