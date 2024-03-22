The Return Trends At Plexus Holdings (LON:POS) Look Promising

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Plexus Holdings (LON:POS) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Plexus Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00024 = UK£4.0k ÷ (UK£23m - UK£5.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, Plexus Holdings has an ROCE of 0.02%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Energy Services industry average of 9.1%.

In the above chart we have measured Plexus Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Plexus Holdings .

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Plexus Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 0.02% on their capital employed. Additionally, the business is utilizing 57% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 26% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, Plexus Holdings has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. However the stock is down a substantial 70% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. Regardless, we think the underlying fundamentals warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you'd like to know more about Plexus Holdings, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

