The Return Trends At PRG Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PRG) Look Promising

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at PRG Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PRG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for PRG Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = RM42m ÷ (RM460m - RM141m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, PRG Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Luxury industry.

See our latest analysis for PRG Holdings Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how PRG Holdings Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of PRG Holdings Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is PRG Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that PRG Holdings Berhad is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 13% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 55% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

Story continues

One more thing to note, PRG Holdings Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 31% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that PRG Holdings Berhad has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, we're delighted to see that PRG Holdings Berhad's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And since the stock has dived 79% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

If you want to continue researching PRG Holdings Berhad, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

While PRG Holdings Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.