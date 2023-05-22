The Return Trends At Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad (KLSE:QUALITY) Look Promising

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad (KLSE:QUALITY) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = RM7.1m ÷ (RM268m - RM155m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Thus, Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 6.3%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 2.4% generated by the Basic Materials industry, it's much better.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company now earns 6.3% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. While returns have increased, the amount of capital employed by Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad has remained flat over the period. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. Because in the end, a business can only get so efficient.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 58% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Bottom Line On Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Considering the stock has delivered 13% to its stockholders over the last five years, it may be fair to think that investors aren't fully aware of the promising trends yet. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

While Quality Concrete Holdings Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

