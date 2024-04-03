Return Trends At Reunert (JSE:RLO) Aren't Appealing

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after investigating Reunert (JSE:RLO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Reunert:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = R1.4b ÷ (R13b - R3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Reunert has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 6.7% generated by the Industrials industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Reunert's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Reunert has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Reunert's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, Reunert's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Reunert to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line On Reunert's ROCE

In summary, Reunert isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 22% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Reunert that you might find interesting.

