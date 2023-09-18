The Return Trends At Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) Look Promising

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Sarawak Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SWKPLNT) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Sarawak Plantation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.091 = RM77m ÷ (RM926m - RM78m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Sarawak Plantation Berhad has an ROCE of 9.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Food industry average of 6.8%.

See our latest analysis for Sarawak Plantation Berhad

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Sarawak Plantation Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sarawak Plantation Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Sarawak Plantation Berhad Tell Us?

Sarawak Plantation Berhad has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 367% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Sarawak Plantation Berhad is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a solid 53% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Sarawak Plantation Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Sarawak Plantation Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.