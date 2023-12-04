Return Trends At Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad (KLSE:SCIPACK) Aren't Appealing

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's (KLSE:SCIPACK) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM63m ÷ (RM605m - RM184m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.3% generated by the Packaging industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's ROCE Trend?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 15% and the business has deployed 64% more capital into its operations. Since 15% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 36% return to shareholders who held over that period. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Like most companies, Scientex Packaging (Ayer Keroh) Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

