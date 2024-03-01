The Return Trends At Seven Principles (ETR:T3T1) Look Promising

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Seven Principles (ETR:T3T1) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Seven Principles is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = €882k ÷ (€23m - €9.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Seven Principles has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 8.9%.

Check out our latest analysis for Seven Principles

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Seven Principles.

The Trend Of ROCE

Seven Principles has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 29%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 25% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. Seven Principles may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Seven Principles has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Given the stock has declined 41% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing, we've spotted 3 warning signs facing Seven Principles that you might find interesting.

While Seven Principles may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.