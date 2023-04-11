Return Trends At Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Aren't Appealing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. That's why when we briefly looked at Shyft Group's (NASDAQ:SHYF) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Shyft Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$48m ÷ (US$580m - US$201m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Shyft Group has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Machinery industry.

In the above chart we have measured Shyft Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 13% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 98% in that time. 13% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Shyft Group has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

Our Take On Shyft Group's ROCE

To sum it up, Shyft Group has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 29% return to shareholders who held over that period. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Shyft Group (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

