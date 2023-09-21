The Return Trends At Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Look Promising

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Signet Jewelers' (NYSE:SIG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Signet Jewelers is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$662m ÷ (US$6.1b - US$1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Signet Jewelers has an ROCE of 16%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

In the above chart we have measured Signet Jewelers' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Signet Jewelers' ROCE Trending?

Signet Jewelers has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 31% over the last five years. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're delighted to see that Signet Jewelers has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 26% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Like most companies, Signet Jewelers does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Signet Jewelers may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

