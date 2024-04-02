The Return Trends At Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Look Promising

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Simply Good Foods' (NASDAQ:SMPL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Simply Good Foods:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$208m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$79m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2023).

Thus, Simply Good Foods has an ROCE of 10%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Food industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Simply Good Foods' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Simply Good Foods .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Simply Good Foods Tell Us?

Simply Good Foods is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 10%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 93%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Simply Good Foods has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 49% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Simply Good Foods can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

