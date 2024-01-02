The Return Trends At Singapore Airlines (SGX:C6L) Look Promising

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Singapore Airlines (SGX:C6L) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Singapore Airlines, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = S$3.0b ÷ (S$47b - S$14b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Singapore Airlines has an ROCE of 9.3%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.3%, it's still a low return by itself.

SGX:C6L Return on Capital Employed January 2nd 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Singapore Airlines compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Singapore Airlines here for free.

What Can We Tell From Singapore Airlines' ROCE Trend?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 9.3%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 49% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Singapore Airlines' ROCE

To sum it up, Singapore Airlines has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has only returned 9.6% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

Singapore Airlines does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

