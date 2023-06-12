Return Trends At Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Aren't Appealing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Smart Metering Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = UK£30m ÷ (UK£697m - UK£72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Smart Metering Systems has an ROCE of 4.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 8.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Smart Metering Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Smart Metering Systems.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Smart Metering Systems Tell Us?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Smart Metering Systems in recent years. The company has employed 56% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 4.7%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From Smart Metering Systems' ROCE

In summary, Smart Metering Systems has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 13% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Smart Metering Systems that we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

