The Return Trends At Sosandar (LON:SOS) Look Promising

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Sosandar (LON:SOS) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sosandar:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.012 = UK£208k ÷ (UK£27m - UK£9.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Sosandar has an ROCE of 1.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured Sosandar's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Sosandar has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.2% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Sosandar is utilizing 490% more capital than it was five years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Sosandar's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And since the stock has fallen 53% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Sosandar (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

