The Return Trends At Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) Look Promising

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Spok Holdings (NASDAQ:SPOK) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Spok Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$20m ÷ (US$234m - US$49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Spok Holdings has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 13% generated by the Wireless Telecom industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Spok Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Spok Holdings.

What Can We Tell From Spok Holdings' ROCE Trend?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Spok Holdings. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 509% over the trailing five years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 36% less capital than it was five years ago. Spok Holdings may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Spok Holdings has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 39% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Spok Holdings (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

While Spok Holdings may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

